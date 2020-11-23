Cowboys win thriller over Vikings

(Nexstar) - The Dallas Cowboys come off their bye week to play three games over a 12-day period, starting with a road trip to the suddenly surging Minnesota Vikings. The Vikings started the year on a similar trajectory to the Cowboys at 1-5, but turned it around with three straight divisional wins.

The Vikings, coaches by former Dallas defensive coordinator Mike Zimmer, reeled off wins at Green Bay, against Detroit and at Chicago in recent weeks to make themselves relevant in the NFC playoff picture.