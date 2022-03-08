Cowboys use franchise tag on Dalton Schultz — here’s what it means

Dallas Cowboys tight end Dalton Schultz catches a pass for a touchdown in the first half of an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles in Arlington, Texas, Monday, Sept. 27, 2021. (AP Photo/Ron Jenkins)

DALLAS (KXAN/AP) — The Dallas Cowboys are using the franchise tag on tight end Dalton Schultz. The move buys time for the sides to agree on a long-term deal for one of Dak Prescott’s most reliable targets.

The one-year contract will be worth about $11 million. The sides will have until July 15 to come to terms on a longer contract that would have less of a salary cap hit as Dallas looks for relief.

Schultz emerged as an important part of the Dallas offense early in 2020 when Blake Jarwin sustained a season-ending knee injury in the opener.

Schultz finished third on the team in receiving yards and matched Amari Cooper’s team-leading mark of eight touchdowns.

What is the franchise tag?

NFL teams had until Tuesday at 3 p.m. CT to assign the franchise tag to players. The franchise tag essentially serves as a stop-gap measure for teams looking to hold onto a valuable player for the upcoming season.

The tag is a one-year deal and can be given annually to one player per franchise who is set to become an unrestricted free agent. The salary on each franchise tag is decided by the average salary for the top five players at the player’s position or 120% of the player’s current salary — whichever is higher.

Players can be franchise tagged in subsequent seasons but the salary continues to climb as the tag is used in future seasons.

Teams often use the franchise tag to protect a player from a rival team before the free agency window begins later in March. Teams can continue to negotiate with franchise-tagged player on a long-term deal.

Around the NFL

Tuesday was a wild day of offseason moves in the NFL. Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers will reportedly stay in Green Bay on a long-term deal.

Rodgers tweeted Tuesday that he “will be playing with the Packers next year, however, reports about me signing a contract are inaccurate, as are the supposed terms of the contract I “signed”. I’m very excited to be back.”

Shortly after the Rodgers news broke, multiple national reports surfaced that Seattle traded quarterback Russell Wilson to the Denver Broncos for multiple first and second-round picks