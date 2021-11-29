Cowboys’ Trysten Hill suspended 2 games for punching Raiders player

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) picks up a first down running the ball as Dallas Cowboys defensive tackle Trysten Hill (72) helps make the stop in the first half of an NFL football game in Arlington, Texas, Thursday, Nov. 25, 2021. (AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth)

ARLINGTON, Texas (KXAN) — Cowboys defensive tackle Trysten Hill has been suspended without pay for Dallas’ next two games after he punched Las Vegas Raiders guard John Simpson after the Thanksgiving Day game Thursday.

Video shows Hill and Simpson chest to chest after Las Vegas’ 36-33 win against the Cowboys. Hill can be seen throwing an open-handed punch toward the Raiders offensive lineman. Simpson was still partially wearing his helmet, which flew off after the punch.

A crowd of coaches and players separated the two players.

The NFL’s official release on the punch says Hill was suspended for unsportsmanlike conduct and unnecessary roughness.

NFL Vice President of Football Operations Jon Runyan wrote in the release that Hill “waited more than 50 seconds for [the] opponent at the 50-yard line. When you located him, you then walked toward him in the opposite direction of your locker room.”

Hill can appeal the suspension. The defensive lineman will miss Thursday’s game against New Orleans and the Dec. 12 game at Washington. Hill is in his third season with the Cowboys after being drafted out of UCF.

