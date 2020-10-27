Cowboys trade Everson Griffen to Detroit Lions

(Nexstar) — It’s no secret that the Dallas Cowboys defense has been a major disappointment so far in the 2020 NFL season.

The injury-riddled squad has been ineffective through week seven, including defensive end Everson Griffen. The 11-year NFL veteran was traded to the Detroit Lions on Tuesday afternoon for a conditional sixth round pick in 2021.

Griffen, who came to the Cowboys after 10 years with the Minnesota Vikings, was supposed to be an impact player but fell short of the team’s expectations. Griffen had 2.5 sacks and 10 tackles in seven games with the Cowboys this year.

According to national reports, the Lions will take on half of Griffen’s $6 million contract for 2020. Griffen likely won’t be able to play for the Lions until the Nov. 8 game against the Vikings due to the NFL’s COVID-19 protocols.

Mickey Spagnola has more in the Silver Star Nation.