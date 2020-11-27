Cowboys-Ravens game tentatively rescheduled to Dec. 7

(Nexstar) — The ever-changing NFL schedule is now affecting the Dallas Cowboys.

The team was scheduled to play at the Baltimore Ravens on Thursday, Dec. 3, but the Ravens schedule has been completely rearranged due to a number of COVID-19 cases among Ravens players and staff.

Baltimore’s upcoming game against the Pittsburgh Steelers was moved from Sunday to Tuesday, Dec. 1. Obviously, the Ravens couldn’t play its game against the Cowboys on its originally scheduled date two days later.

As a result, the Cowboys game at Baltimore has been moved to Monday, Dec. 7 at 4 p.m. Dallas will have 11 days in between its loss to Washington and the Ravens game.

Cowboys insider Mickey Spagnola says the Dallas Cowboys need the rest after an emotional roller coaster of a week, and a terrible loss to the Washington Football Team.