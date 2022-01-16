Cowboys QB Dak Prescott credits fans who threw debris at officials

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (4) looks on after throwing an incomplete pass, turning the ball over on downs to the San Francisco 49ers during a wild card NFL football game, Sunday, Jan. 16, 2022, in Arlington, Texas. San Francisco won 23-17. (AP Photo/Brandon Wade)

ARLINGTON, Texas (KXAN) — A video on social media showed fans throwing bottles and debris toward the NFL officiating crew who worked the Dallas Cowboys’ 23-17 wild card playoff round loss to San Francisco Sunday.

The video shows several pieces of trash flying from the stands as officials ran into the tunnel just moments after Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott came up short on a potential, game-winning drive at the end of the fourth quarter. Defensive lineman Demarcus Lawrence used his helmet to block an object that came flying toward him from the crowd.

Aggression toward the officiating crew boiled over after the Cowboys weren’t able to snap the ball in the final seconds.

With the clock at 14 seconds in the fourth quarter, Prescott decided to run the ball in the middle of the field. The Cowboys were out of timeouts and Prescott was tackled in bounds at the 49ers’ 24-yard line, meaning the clock kept moving after the play.

Prescott hurried to get the team in place, but the official has to spot the ball before the next play can start.

Time ran out before the official could get the ball set, ending the game. It didn’t help that the referee collided with Prescott near the line of scrimmage. A team can only spike the ball if there are three or more seconds left on the clock, which wasn’t possible for Dallas.

When he was told about the situation between the fans and officials, Prescott said “credit to them [the fans]” during his post-game press conference.

The Cowboys were called for 14 penalties Sunday, which is a lot, but the Cowboys were the most-penalized team in the NFL this season. There were a combined 23 penalties between the two teams.

San Francisco advances to play Green Bay next week in the NFC Divisional round. Dallas’ season is over.