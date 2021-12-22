Cowboys practice competition keeping offense, defense fresh

FRISCO, Texas (Silver Star Nation) — The Dallas Cowboys have leaned on the defense to victory during their three-road game stretch. The Cowboys have forced 12 turnovers while limiting the Saints, Giants and Washington offenses on the scoreboard.

The great teams can find competition in anything. Leaders from the offense and defense are pushing each other in practice this week.

Quarterback Dak Prescott and defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence have an inter-squad challenge of who can score the most: the offense or the defense.

Dallas can clinch the NFC East division with a win at AT&T Stadium Sunday night against Washington. The Cowboys are currently second in the NFC — one game back of the Green Bay Packers for home field advantage in the playoffs.

Cowboys insider Mickey Spagnola has the latest from the star in Frisco.