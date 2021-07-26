Cowboys players getting in the groove as Gallup hits final year of contract

OXNARD, Calif. (Silver Star Nation) – With three practices under their belts, the Dallas Cowboys players are starting to settle into the training camp routine in Oxnard, California.

Most of the practices have focused on light drills for both the offensive and defensive players, aimed at getting players used to being on the field again.

Wide receiver Michael Gallup talked with reporters on Sunday about his transition from being a new kid on the block to that of a veteran player. Gallup is entering a pivotal season for his future — the final year of his rookie deal.

Set to make $2 million this season, the fourth-year product out of Colorado State is in line for a pay raise, starting in 2022. Gallup has been an excellent option for quarterback Dak Prescott and the Cowboys offense during his first three seasons, eclipsing 1,000 receiving yards in 2019.

Nothing against Gallup, but the Cowboys are flush with excellent options at receiver. Amari Cooper is a star and CeeDee Lamb is expected to turn into a bonafide star.

Whether it’s with the Cowboys or another NFL team, Gallup will get paid in the upcoming offseason and he has the 2021 season as a final data point to showcase his skills to the rest of the league.

The media also heard from cornerback Trevon Diggs about his training so far and his friendly competition with Lamb.