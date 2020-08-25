Cowboys players focus on practice with regular season up ahead

(Nexstar) – With just a few weeks left in NFL training camp, team practices have intensified and are starting to resemble regular season playing conditions for the Dallas Cowboys.

This is a season of firsts for Dallas. It’s the first year with a new coaching staff, including veteran head coach Mike McCarthy. It’s a year unlike any other due to the COVID-19 restrictions and protocols. And it’s a year of uncertainties surrounding the presence of fans or no fans in the stands once the NFL season gets going.

With all these distractions the players seem remarkably unaffected. Several Cowboys players have discussed the need to be mentally tough this season. On Tuesday, three of the team’s key players talked with reporters about training camp so far, and what they’re concentrating on.

On Monday, McCarthy provided a positive update on injured veterans Tyron Smith and Sean Lee. Smith has been dealing with a hamstring injury for about a week. Lee hasn’t practice yet during training camp, but McCarthy told the media he expects both players to start with some individual drills.

Watch in the video above what Neville Gallimore, Xavier Woods and receiver Cedrick Wilson Jr. have seen in practice so far.