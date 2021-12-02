Cowboys pick off Taysom Hill four times en route to 27-17 win over Saints

Dallas Cowboys defensive tackle Carlos Watkins (91) runs after an interception against the New Orleans Saints during the second half of an NFL football game, Thursday, Dec. 2, 2021, in New Orleans. (AP Photo/Derick Hingle)

NEW ORLEANS, La. (KXAN) — The Cowboys got back on track with a 27-17 win over the Saints.

Defense led the way for Dallas, intercepting Taysom Hill four times, including on New Orleans’ on three possessions late in the game. Trevon Diggs had the third pick of the game, which gives him a league-leading nine interceptions this season.

Carlos Watkins put the game away with 29-yard pick-six with just under three minutes to play.

The win snaps a two-game losing streak for the Cowboys, who had also lost three of their past four games. And they did it without head coach Mike McCarthy, who was out due to COVID protocols. Defensive coordinator Dan Quinn was the interim head coach, and his defense dominated.

Dak Prescott threw for 238 yards with one touchdown and an interception. His only touchdown was the first score of the game, a one-yard toss to Michael Gallup.

The saints answered with a 24-yard touchdown catch from former Longhorn Lil’Jordan Humphrey. Dallas went into the half up, 13-7, thanks to a pair of Greg Zuerlein field goals.

Tony Pollard added a 58-yard touchdown with just under four minutes to play in the third quarter before the defense took over.

The Cowboys return to Sunday action next week when they travel to D.C. to take on Washington.