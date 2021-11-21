Cowboys offense held without a touchdown in 19-9 loss at Kansas City

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Michael Gallup, front, catches a pass as Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Charvarius Ward defends during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Nov. 21, 2021, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KXAN) — The Kansas City Chiefs turned Arrowhead Stadium into a house of horrors for Dak Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys offense.

In a highly-anticipated matchup between two of the NFL’s most electric offenses, the Kansas City defense shut down the Cowboys, forcing three Prescott turnovers and limiting the Cowboys to nine points.

Short on offensive fireworks, Dallas lost its third game of the season, falling 19-9 to Kansas City.

The Cowboys failed to score a touchdown for the first time this season, being limited to 82 yards rushing and 194 passing.

Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs offense appears to be back in rhythm after stringing together several rough performances earlier this season. Tight end Travis Kelce scored the first touchdown on a four-yard run. Mahomes pitched to Clyde Edwards-Helaire at the goal line for Kansas City’s second score.

The Cowboys went to the locker room down 16-3 after a Prescott interception ended a scoring threat in the final seconds of the second quarter. CeeDee Lamb hit his head hard, tumbling to the ground on Prescott’s pick. He didn’t return after halftime, landing on the injury report with a head injury.

Prescott finished the game with 216 yards and two interceptions. Tony Pollard led the team in rushing with 50 yards. Ezekiel Elliott was limited to 32 yards on nine carries.

Dallas was already missing Amari Cooper in the wide receiver room. Lamb’s absence made it difficult for the Cowboys to get moving forward after the halftime break. The Chiefs sacked Prescott five times.

The Cowboys defense performed admirably, keeping Kansas City within reach. Micah Parsons had two of the Cowboy’s three sacks of Mahomes.

There won’t be much time for the Cowboys to recover, playing in the annual Thanksgiving Day game against the Las Vegas Raiders Thursday.