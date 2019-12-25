Cowboys need a little help from rival to reach postseason

(Nexstar) — It’s the worst predicament a team could be in — going into the regular season finale not controlling its own destiny. After a 17-9 loss to Philadelphia, the Cowboys do not control their own destiny.

They need to beat the Washington Redskins on Sunday while the New York Giants beat the Eagles. That is the only way the Cowboys win the NFC East and make the playoffs.

The last time the Cowboys needed help from another team to help accomplish a playoff goal would be 1995. The Cowboys and the San Francisco 49ers were tied for the top seed in the NFC playoffs at 11-4. Of course, the Cowboys were going to make the playoffs, but they wanted that top seed and the home field advantage.

As the Cowboys were flying on Christmas Eve to Phoenix to play the Cardinals, the Atlanta Falcons ended up beating the San Francisco 49ers in that final game. The Cowboys just had to beat the Cardinals on Christmas night for the top seed and the Cowboys did just that — winning 37-13.

The Cowboys earned the No. 1 seed thanks to what the Atlanta Falcons did for them. We’ll see if the Giants can send the Cowboys a late present.