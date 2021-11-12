Cowboys move on to Falcons game without Tyron Smith for another week

FRISCO, Texas (Silver Star Nation) – The Dallas Cowboys are looking for redemption this week after their shocking defeat at the hands of the Denver Broncos last Sunday.

The Cowboys were on a six-game winning streak when the 4-4 Broncos made them look as bad as the 2020 Cowboys team. Dallas remains 3 1/2 games ahead in the NFC East division.

The Cowboys’ injury report features a new prominent name. Defensive lineman Randy Gregory was placed on the injured reserve with a calf injury. He’ll miss at least the next three game. Offensive tackle Tyron Smith will miss his second straight game.

Head coach Mike McCarthy spoke with reporters on Friday and said he is trying to keep the team upbeat and ready to regroup on Sunday against the Atlanta Falcons.

Cowboys insider Mickey Spagnola has comments from McCarthy.