Cowboys misspell linebacker Vander Esch’s name on jersey

Dallas Cowboys linebacker Leighton Vander Esch runs onto the field before the start of an NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons in Arlington, Texas, Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021. (AP Photo/Roger Steinman)

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP/KXAN) — The Dallas Cowboys are off on the wrong foot before their playoff opener against the San Francisco 49ers.

Linebacker Leighton Vander Esch’s name was misspelled on the back of his No. 55 jersey during pregame warmups. The “c” and “s” were transposed in his last name.

The fourth-year player is in the final year of his rookie contract after the Cowboys didn’t exercise the fifth-year option in their first-round pick from 2018. Vander Esch was the 19th overall choice.

Dallas trailed San Francisco by two scores after the first quarter. Standout rookie linebacker Micah Parsons missed two defensive series after a helmet-to-helmet hit early in the quarter.

