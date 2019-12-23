Cowboys lose to Eagles crippling its playoff chances

PHILADELHIA, Pa. (KXAN) — Another spotlight moment, another failure for the 2019 Dallas Cowboys.

The offensive masterpiece Dallas put together last week against the Rams was quickly buried in the past in a 17-9 loss to Philadelphia.

The Eagles (8-7) are now in prime position to win the NFC East going into the regular season finale. Dallas (7-8) is still technically alive for the postseason, but needs Philadelphia to lose next week against the New York Giants and win against Washington.

The Cowboys couldn’t do much in six drives during the first half with just six points and 141 yards. Ezekiel Elliott was held to nine yards rushing in the first two quarters.

The offensive ineptitude continued into the second half as the Cowboys failed to score a touchdown for the second time this season.

Philadelphia started fast compiling two scoring drives on their first two drives of the game. Josh Elliott put the Eagles on the board first with a 36-yard field goal in the first quarter.

The Eagles followed that drive with a seven play, 63-yard drive capped by a six-yard touchdown pass from Carson Wentz to tight end Dallas Goedert.

Recently acquired kicker Kai Forbath hit field goals from 32 and 49 yards away to put Dallas at a 10-6 deficit going to halftime.

Dallas failed on a prime scoring opportunity early in the third quarter when Tony Pollard fumbled at the Eagles’ 25-yard line. Pollard got the call on a 3rd-and-1 and couldn’t hold on to the ball — he would’ve been short of the line to gain for a first down.

Late in the third quarter, Philadelphia went on an 80-yard scoring drive resulting in a one-yard Miles Sanders touchdown run to give the Eagles a 17-6 lead.

Forbath hit his second field goal from 49 yards away in the fourth quarter to keep Dallas within a possession at 17-9.