Cowboys dropped by Raiders in overtime for 1st losing streak of season

ARLINGTON, Texas (KXAN) — Fans at AT&T Stadium were given a treat of Thanksgiving Day football between the Raiders and Cowboys Thursday.

Dallas and Las Vegas traded punches for 60 minutes, scoring 66 combined points and amassing 911 total yards of offense. Then, the two teams went to overtime tied at 33.

That’s where the fun ended for the Cowboys.

Daniel Carlson hit his fourth field goal of the day for a 36-33 Raiders win, sending the Cowboys to their first losing streak of the season.

The Cowboys took the ball first in overtime, but a short kickoff return and a penalty pushed Dallas’ starting field position to its own 7-yard line. Dallas was forced to push after going three-and-out. The Raiders were nearly forced to punt back to the Cowboys in overtime, but a pass interference penalty on Anthony Brown moved Las Vegas into scoring position.

Brown was called for four defensive penalties Thursday. In total, the Cowboys were called for 14 penalties for 166 yards. Las Vegas equaled Dallas’ penalty total with 14 for 110 yards.

The Cowboys trailed from nearly the start — never leading the Raiders. A 56-yard touchdown pass from Derek Carr to DeSean Jackson put Las Vegas ahead 7-0.

Dallas did its best to stay in the game eventually tying the game at 33 in the final seconds on a Greg Zuerlein field goal.

Dak Prescott threw for 375 yards and two touchdowns while the Cowboys ground game sputtered for the second straight week, gaining 64 yards.

The Cowboys (7-4) have lost two straight games for the first time this season. Dallas will play at New Orleans next Thursday night on FOX.