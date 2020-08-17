Cowboys defense suffers huge loss with season-ending injury to McCoy

(Nexstar) — Just minutes into the team’s first padded practice of the 2020 training camp, the Dallas Cowboys suffered a huge loss on the defensive side of the ball early Monday morning.

According to the Cowboys, defensive tackle Gerald McCoy ruptured his right quad while running a practice drill against Antwaun Woods.

Reporters at the scene said the six-time Pro Bowler was in obvious pain and had to be helped from the field.

After a medical evaluation, the Cowboys confirmed that McCoy was indeed done for the 2020 season; team CEO Stephen Jones broke the news to reporters early Monday afternoon. McCoy will undergo surgery to repair the injury.

Back in March, the team made a three-year commitment to McCoy, signing the former Oklahoma Sooners star to an $18 million deal. The Cowboys also signed Dontari Poe, Aldon Smith and Everson Griffen to bolster the defensive line during the offseason, but McCoy offered a unique set of skills that will be tough to replace.

The Cowboys added defensive lineman Neville Gallimore in the fourth round of the 2020 draft.

McCoy is entering his 11th season in the NFL after starting his career with the New Orleans Saints and playing last season with the Carolina Panthers.