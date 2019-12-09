Cowboys cut kicker Brett Maher, sign Forbath

ARLINGTON, TEXAS – NOVEMBER 28: Brett Maher #2 of the Dallas Cowboys walks the sideline in the fourth quarter against the Buffalo Bills at AT&T Stadium on November 28, 2019 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Richard Rodriguez/Getty Images)

DALLAS (KXAN) — The Dallas Cowboys are going in a different direction at kicker after auditioning players at the position for a second straight week.

The Cowboys signed Kai Forbath and released Brett Maher Monday. Maher spent 31 games with the Cowboys over the past two seasons, but has struggled in recent weeks going 4-for-8 on field goal attempts over the last three weeks.

Calvin Watkins of the Dallas Morning News reports Maher was with his Cowboys teammates Monday morning visiting with children at Medical City of Dallas hospital.

Brett Maher (No. 2) taking a Christmas photo. Showed great professionalism today. He was with teammates as Cowboys were working on his replacement. pic.twitter.com/871ekvb2nU — Calvin Watkins (@calvinwatkins) December 9, 2019

Forbath is an eight-year NFL veteran that will be playing for his sixth team. Most recently, Forbath filled in for one game with the New England Patriots going 1-for-1 on field goals on Dec. 1.

Forbath has a 85.8% career success rate in the NFL going 121-for-141 on attempts.

Dallas tried out Nick Rose last week, the former Texas kicker and Highland Park native.