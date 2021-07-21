Cowboys close to 95% vaccinated at start of training camp, Jerry Jones says

OXNARD, CA (Silver Star Nation) — After holding the 2020 Cowboys training camp at the Star in Frisco, Texas due to the pandemic, the Dallas Cowboys returned Wednesday to Oxnard, California for the start of the 2021 camp.

With quarterback Dak Prescott back at the helm, along with some top draft picks, Cowboys brass has high hopes for the season.

While the attention will be on wins and losses once the team starts playing, right now both owner Jerry Jones and Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy talked extensively about COVID-19 and the slow return to normal life as a football team.

Jones told the media five of the 90 Cowboys training camp players are not in the process of getting the COVID-19 vaccine.

“There’s not one thing that this issue of vaccine as it pertains to the COVID that in any way, relative to the other 31 teams in the NFL, will put us at a competitive disadvantage,” Jones said.

Several Cowboys players are waiting on their second vaccine shot or haven’t cleared the 14-day period before a person can be called fully vaccinated, according to team CEO Stephen Jones.

The NFL’s policy allows fully-vaccinated team personnel to relax virus restrictions in the practice facility. Fully-vaccinated players don’t have to wear masks and don’t have to quarantine after exposure to a COVID-positive person. They also won’t have travel restrictions. Unvaccinated players will be tested daily and must quarantine after possible COVID-19 exposures.