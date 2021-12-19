Cowboys close in on division crown with 21-6 win over Giants

Dallas Cowboys safety Malik Hooker (28) reacts after intercepting a pass against the New York Giants during the fourth quarter of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 19, 2021, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (KXAN) — It wasn’t close to a masterpiece, but the Dallas Cowboys took care of business to move closer to the NFC East division crown.

The Cowboys turned the New York Giants over four times on their way to a 21-6 division win Sunday afternoon. Dallas leads Washington and Philadelphia by three and a half games in the standings. The Cowboys can clinch the division with a win next week against Washington or if the Eagles and WFT tie Tuesday.

Giants quarterback Mike Glennon threw three interceptions and Saquon Barkley fumbled, leading to nine Cowboys points. The Cowboys now have five games with three-plus takeaways in 2021, tied with Buffalo, New England and Arizona for the most in the NFL this year, according to Dallas Cowboys Public Relations.

Trevon Diggs added to his league-leading interception tally, getting his 10th of the season in the fourth quarter.

Dallas’ offense struggled to lift off for the second straight week. Ezekiel Elliott scored the Cowboys’ first touchdown of the game after a Giants interception on the first drive of the game. Dak Prescott found Dalton Schultz for a one-yard touchdown pass in the third quarter. Prescott threw for 217 yards.

Greg Zuerlein hit three field goals, yet missed his two extra-point attempts.

Dallas hosts Washington in primetime on Sunday Night Football on Dec. 26. You can watch the game on KXAN in the Austin area.