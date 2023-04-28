The Dallas Cowboys select Texas LB DeMarvion Overshown with the 90th overall pick of the 2023 NFL Draft (Photo courtesy AP)

KANSAS CITY (KFDX/KJTL) — The Dallas Cowboys have made their second selection on the second day of the 2023 NFL Draft, drafting a Texas Longhorn in the third round.

On Friday, April 28, 2023, the Dallas Cowboys selected DeMarvion Overshown, a linebacker from the University of Texas with the 27th pick in the third round of the NFL Draft, the 90th overall pick.

After being selected by the Cowboys, Overshown will have played high school football, college football, and professional football all in the state of Texas.

Overshown is an intriguing player with tremendous upside who has above-average speed at the linebacker position. He was a defensive end in high school, which was made very apparent by how effective he was as a pass rusher in Austin.

At 6’2″ and 230 pounds, Overshown is physically built more like a safety than a linebacker. To that end, he began his time with the Texas Longhorns as a safety before switching to linebacker during his junior year.

During his three seasons as a linebacker for the Longhorns, Overshown racked up 230 total tackles, 23.5 tackles for loss, 7 sacks, and 16 defended passes. His senior campaign in Austin earned him All-Big 12 honors.

Given his history at the safety position, it makes complete sense that Overshown has great ball instincts and is excellent in pass coverage.

Having played at multiple positions on the defensive side of the football, Overshown’s versatility will be a huge asset for Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn, who has historically shown an affinity for “Swiss Army knife” players who can play multiple positions effectively.

Overshown has shown over his career a lack of strength needed at the linebacker position. He needs to develop his awareness and his ability to hang with the flow of the game. Some analysts have blamed this on his lack of coaching consistency while in Austin.

However, he may have landed with the best possible defensive coordinator to take the next step and become a great NFL player.

Overshown projects to make an impact on special teams and serve as a package linebacker who can play multiple positions, with the upside to be an everyday starter.

Day 3 of the 2023 NFL Draft kicks off on Saturday, April 29, 2023, at 11 a.m. The Cowboys have picks in all four rounds on Saturday.

