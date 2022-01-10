Cowboys-49ers: A rivalry rekindled for playoffs

FRISCO, Texas (Silver Star Nation) – Sunday’s wild card playoff game between the San Francisco 49ers and the Dallas Cowboys will be the eighth playoff meeting between the two rival NFC teams.

The Cowboys won five of the previous seven playoff games against San Francisco. This is the first postseason meeting in 27 years between the two storied franchises. In 1995, the 49ers defeated the Cowboys in the NFC Championship on their way to Super Bowl XXIX.

Cowboys insider Mickey Spagnola says a trip down memory lane will rekindle this rivalry.

The game is Sunday at 3:30 p.m. CT at AT&T Stadium. The winner moves on in the playoffs and the loser waits until next year.

Both teams are riding into the postseason with momentum. San Francisco essentially started its postseason Sunday against Los Angeles, needing a win to clinch a playoff spot. The 49ers rallied from a 17-point deficit, beating the Rams in overtime.

The Cowboys won five of their last six games by just under 20 points a game.