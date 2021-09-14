COVID-19 impacts Dallas Cowboys lineup — Martin back, Gregory sidelined

FRISCO, Texas (Silver Star Nation) — The Dallas Cowboys got two players back from the COVID-19 list on Monday while another starter joined the list and will most likely miss the game against the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday.

Pro Bowl offensive lineman Zack Martin and backup lineman Brandon Knight were removed from the list. Pass rusher Randy Gregory was added after testing positive. Gregory is vaccinated and can return to the team after two negative tests, according to sources of ESPN’s Todd Archer.

Offensive tackle La’el Collins has been suspended for five games due to a violation of the NFL substance policy.

The Cowboys had a lot of positive takeaways from their two-point loss to the Super Bowl Champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Thursday night, so the loss of a couple of key players is bad news for the team.

The Chargers won their season opener at Washington on Sunday. The two teams will square off Sunday at the brand new So-Fi Stadium in Los Angeles. There were games played at the stadium last year, including a Cowboys game against the Rams, but this is the first time fans have been allowed inside.

