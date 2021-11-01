Cooper Rush leads Cowboys to win, but give credit to the Dallas defense

FRISCO, Texas (Silver Star Nation) — The Dallas Cowboys are still celebrating their win over the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday night.

Without starting quarterback Dak Prescott available to play, the Cowboys, led by backup quarterback Cooper Rush managed to pull off a 20-16 comeback win over the Vikings in Minneapolis.

Rush completed 24 of his 40 pass attempts for 325 yards as he orchestrated the Cowboys down the field in the final minutes for the game-winning touchdown. Rush connected on four key completions on the final drive with Amari Cooper accounting for 56 yards and three catches.

The other completion was a simple, short pass to Ezekiel Elliott, who did the heavy lifting to convert on a Cowboys third down for 15 yards.

While the offense is getting a lot of the praise, Cowboys insider Mickey Spagnola says a great deal of the credit needs to go to the defense.

Spagnola says first round draft pick Micah Parsons deserves a lot of the accolades with 11 tackles Sunday night.

Watch Spagnola’s key takeaways from the Cowboys’ sixth-straight win in the video above.