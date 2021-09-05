Connor McGovern expected to start after COVID-19 shuffles Cowboys offensive line

FRISCO, Texas (Silver Star Nation) — Dallas Cowboy Head Coach Mike McCarthy learned Saturday his All-Pro guard tested positive for COVID-19.

Zack Martin is likely to miss the season opener against Tampa Bay Thursday night. Third-year pro Connor McGovern is expected to get the nod against a Buccaneers defense that tallied 48 sacks in 2020.

McGovern started eight games in 2020, over 600 offensive snaps, as Martin battled injuries.

“He was one of the offseason bright spots of an offseason full of bright spots,” head coach Mike McCarthy said in Sunday’s press conference.

The Cowboys push the total to nine players that join the reserved/COVID-19 list. Six of the nine resulted in positive tests: CeeDee Lamb, Carlos Watkins, Damontae Kazee, Connor Williams, Noah Brown, and Zack Martin.

Safeties Malik Hooker and Israel Mukuamu and guard Brandon Knight were considered close contacts but there were no reports of them testing positive. Knight could come off the list in time to make the trip to Tampa Bay.