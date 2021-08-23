CeeDee Lamb, two others enter NFL COVID-19 safety protocol Monday

FRISCO, Texas (Silver Star Nation) — CeeDee Lamb and two other Cowboys players entered the NFL’s COVID-19 safety protocol on Monday, making it five total members of the team on the list.

The team has switched to virtual meetings as a precaution.

Safeties Malik Hooker and Israel Mukuamu also join defensive tackle Carlos Watkins and defensive coordinator Dan Quinn on the protocol list. The latter two were sent home from the stadium before Saturday’s game against Houston.

Coach Mike McCarthy says the plan is to practice before Sunday’s preseason finale against Jacksonville. Dallas is winless in the preseason after losses to the Texans, Cardinals and Steelers.

Dallas’ season opener is 18 days away — Sept. 9 at the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.