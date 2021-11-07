Broncos shut down Dallas to halt Cowboys’ 6-game winning streak

Dallas Cowboys’ Terence Steele (78) attempts to help as quarterback Dak Prescott (4) is sacked by Denver Broncos linebacker Jonathon Cooper (53) in the first half of an NFL football game in Arlington, Texas, Sunday, Nov. 7, 2021. (AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth)

ARLINGTON, Texas (KXAN) — The Denver Broncos shut down the Dallas Cowboys’ six-game winning streak Sunday with a dominant 30-16 win at AT&T Stadium.

The Denver defense harassed a shorthanded Cowboys offensive line, limiting Dak Prescott and the offense during the first three quarters.

The Broncos scored touchdowns on back-to-back possessions for a 13-0 lead early in the second quarter. Denver made it 27-0 when Teddy Bridgewater scored on a one-yard run in the fourth quarter.

Dallas trailed 16-0 at halftime. The Cowboys were shutout in the first half for the first time since a home loss to Green Bay in October 2019.

Prescott was held below 100 passing yards with one interception until Dallas’ scoring drives in the fourth quarter. The Cowboys scored twice when the game was already well in control for the Denver Broncos.

The first score came on a five-yard touchdown pass to Malik Turner. Ezekiel Elliott made it 30-8 on the two-point conversion. Prescott went back to Turner for the second touchdown in the final minute of the game. Prescott called his own number for the two-point conversion.

Prescott finished the game 19-of-39 for 232 yards. Bridgewater and running back Javonte Williams excelled for the Broncos offense. Bridgewater went for 249 passing yards and a touchdown. Williams rushed for 111 yards.

This is a massive letdown for the Cowboys after a emotional win against Minnesota last week. Dallas hosts the Falcons next Sunday at 12 p.m.