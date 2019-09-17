Silver Star Nation Interactive: Cowboys are massive favorites against Dolphins

Replay of Week 2

(Nexstar) It’s week three for the Cowboys. After another impressive win, there is a lot to discuss.

Cowboys insider Mickey Spagnola and Wess Moore break down the game and look ahead at the Miami Dolphins.

After two double-digit wins, the Cowboys are favored to beat the struggling Miami Dolphins by three touchdowns.

Miami has been outscored 102-10 in its first two games, and traded away starting safety Minkah Fitzpatrick to the Steelers Tuesday.

The Cowboys offense looked dominant in back-to-back wins over NFC east opponents.

Watch the replay of Tuesday’s show and remember to tune in every Tuesday at 3pm to #AskMickey.

