Extra hype? Sam Ehlinger voted Preseason Big 12 Offensive Player of the Year

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The preseason All-Big 12 team was released today with four Longhorns were selected to the team.

Quarterback Sam Ehlinger, Offensive Lineman Zach Shackelford, Safety Caden Sterns, and Kicker Cameron Dicker earned the honors.

Ehlinger has been called “overrated” by Baker Mayfield and Terry Bradshaw, but that didn’t affect the media’s vote. He was voted the preseason Offensive Player of the Year.

The junior from Westlake High School threw 25 touchdown passes, and rushed for 16 TD’s during the 2018 season.

Zach Shackelford and Cameron Dicker were the other offensive players named to the preseason All-Big 12 team. Shackelford and Dicker also earned All-Big 12 honors for their performances in 2018.

Sophomore Caden Sterns is the lone defensive player to earn preseason All-Big 12 honors. Sterns was the Big 12 Defensive Freshman of the Year in 2018. The safety recorded 46 solo tackles, one sack and four pass breakups last season.

Texas will open the season August 31 at Darrell K. Royal Texas Memorial Stadium at 7 p.m. against Louisiana Tech.