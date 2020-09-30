Serena Williams has withdrawn from the French Open with an Achilles injury

PARIS (AP) — A tennis player at the French Open was visibly startled by a sonic boom Wednesday just as he was about to serve a ball.

Before the cause of the loud bang was known, there was a brief moment of panic outside the grounds of Roland Garros in western Paris as police officers gave instructions to cordon off the area with the possibility of evacuating people. A few security officials sprinted down Boulevard d'Auteuil — a long road leading to one of the main entry gates — shouting into walkie-talkie radios.