MLB: Season will be shortened if no deal by end of Monday

New York Mets pitcher Max Scherzer gets out of his car as he arrives for baseball labor talks at Roger Dean Stadium in Jupiter, Fla., Wednesday, Feb. 23, 2022. At far left is Major League Baseball Players Association executive director Tony Clark. (AP Photo/Ron Blum)

JUPITER, Fla. (AP) — Major League Baseball said Wednesday that the 2022 season will be shortened if no labor agreement has been reached by the end of Monday.

Management had maintained that was the deadline for a deal that would allow the season to start as scheduled on March 31. Players have not said whether they accept that timeframe, and there remains a sense both sides are awaiting more time pressure to force more major moves by the other.

