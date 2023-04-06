AUSTIN (KXAN) — The first-ever NBA regular season game in Austin is set to tip-off tonight, as the San Antonio Spurs will host the Portland Trailblazers at the Moody Center.

Two years ago, the Spurs set up an office in Austin with the goal to bring its brand of basketball into the capital city.

Now, they’ve converted the court at the Moody Center and will host two games this weekend.

Brandon James, the Spurs’ senior vice president of strategic growth, lives in Austin. He says the Spurs remain committed to keeping San Antonio as their permanent home.

The I-35 Series games in Austin are an effort to further grow the fan base.

“We’re excited to plant roots in Austin and really have the city access our brand in a unique and authentic way,” James said. “There’s just so much opportunity, as the city keeps growing, we want to grow our brand with that.”

According to the Sports Business Journal, Austin recently ranked as the No. 2 town in Texas for sports business.

This year alone in Austin, the city will host 15 professional-related sporting events across 11 different sports.

Austin’s sports scene is already off to a red-hot start this spring, with Austin F.C. back in action, the first-ever ATX Open — a women’s professional tennis tournament — the final Dell Match Play golf tournament and a NASCAR race at COTA.

This Saturday, the U.S. women’s national soccer team will play Ireland at Q2 Stadium. Next weekend, COTA will host the MotoGP Red Bull Grand Prix for the 10th time.

The Austin Sports Commission is tasked with bringing these sporting spectacles into the city.

Director Drew Hays says the San Antonio Spurs making their way into Austin this weekend is a major milestone.

“The Spurs are only going to elevate us as a sports destination moving forward because ultimately we want the Spurs back,” Hays said. “If we can show that the Spurs are successful here, who knows what opportunities might lie for us down the road.”

The Spurs will take on the Trailblazers Thursday at 7 p.m. at the Moody Center.

On Saturday afternoon, San Antonio will be back for a game against the Minnesota Timberwolves at 3 p.m.

To purchase tickets to the I-35 Series, you can click here.