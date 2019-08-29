Sam Ehlinger “an honorary linebacker” according to Todd Orlando

AUSTIN (KXAN) — As the Longhorns get set for their season opener against Louisiana Tech on Saturday, there’s no doubt that Sam Ehlinger is the leader of the team.

But his leadership isn’t just for the offense, according to Todd Orlando.

“Sam to me is like an honorary linebacker, to be honest with you,” Orlando said. “That’s what Sam is. I think that’s the quality that we all loved about him without ever picking up a football or throwing it or doing anything from a quarterback standpoint. Sam has always done a great job of cultivating team. Sam is always welcome [in the defensive meeting room.]”

While Orlando’s linebacker was a bit tongue cheek, it’s no secret how physical Ehlinger is at quarterback. But that tough style of play also endears him to his defensive teammates.

“I don’t think there’s a person in the locker room that doesn’t respect Sam,” Orlando said. “Better yet, on the defensive side of the ball. That guy is everything that you want out of a football player and as a human being. He shows the grit and everything that goes along with the expectations of Texas football.”