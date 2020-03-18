Two main Olympics and Paralympics facilities close due to coronavirus

A worker is dwarfed by the Olympics Rings on a barge Friday, Jan. 17, 2020, in the Odaiba district of Tokyo. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

(KXAN) — Two main training facilities in Colorado Springs and Lake Placid New York for the Olympics and Paralympics have closed due to growing concerns over COVID-19, NBC Sports reports.

“(B)eginning tomorrow, Wednesday March 18, all training venues (pool, velodrome, gymnasiums, strength and conditioning) will be closed,” Colorado Springs officials told athletes in an email. “This closure will remain in effect for 30 days per the Governor’s orders.”

Athletes living in Colorado Springs will be allowed to keep using the medical and dining facilities but all athletic operations are closed.

This announcement comes after Colorado Governor Jared Polis announced restaurants and gyms in the state are closed. New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo made a similar order.

Olympic athletes took to social media to comment about the closures and reach out to fellow competitors.

As athletes scramble to find alternatives to training, USA Gymnastics is doing what it can to help.

“We are we are working with athletes and their coaches to find safe alternative solutions for our athletes to train,” USA Gymnastics said in an email statement.