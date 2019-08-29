Rick Cantu previews Week 1 of HSFB on MTTS

Live Now
AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Austin American-Statesman’s Rick Cantu joins Roger Wallace on More than the Score to preview the first week of the high school football season.

The season starts with the annual Taco Shack Bowl, which will be broadcast on KBVO, kicking off our 10th season of broadcasting high school football.

Cantu breaks down the rivalry between McCallum and Anderson and also tries to make sense of AISD’s struggles with getting students to play football.

He also looks at arguably the best game on paper to start the year, with Cedar Park taking on Vandegrift, along with other highlights from from the season opening weekend.

KBVO Live Stream Schedule

High School Football

Thursday 8/29
McCallum Knights vs Anderson Trojans @ 7:00 p.m.

Thursday 9/5
Leander Lions vs Pflugerville Panthers @ 7:00 p.m.

Thursday 9/12
Rouse Raiders vs Weiss Wolves @ 7:00 p.m.

Thursday 9/19
LBJ Jaguars vs McCallum Knights at House @ 7:00 p.m.

Thursday 9/26
Hutto Hippos vs Connally Cougars @ 7:00 p.m.

Thursday 10/3
Del Valle Cardinals vs Austin High Maroons @ 7:00 p.m.

Thursday 10/10
Cedar Ridge Raiders vs Hendrickson Hawks @ 7:00 p.m.

Thursday 10/17
Dripping Springs Tigers vs Juan Navarro Vikings @ 7:00 p.m.

Thursday 10/24
Stony Point Tigers vs McNeil Mavericks @ 7:00 p.m.

Thursday 10/31
Round Rock Dragons vs Hendrickson Hawks @ 7:00 p.m.

Thursday 11/7
Vista Ridge Rangers vs Round Rock Dragons @ 7:00 p.m.

Westlake Football - All games at 7 p.m.

Saturday 8/31 vs Belton

Saturday 9/7 vs Cy-Ranch

Saturday 9/14 vs Akins

Saturday 9/21 vs Austin High

Saturday 9/28 vs Lehman

Saturday 10/12 vs Lake Travis

Saturday 10/19 vs Del Valle

Saturday 10/26 vs Hays

Saturday 11/2 vs Anderson

Saturday 11/9 vs Bowie

