Rick Cantu previews Week 1 of HSFB on MTTS

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Austin American-Statesman’s Rick Cantu joins Roger Wallace on More than the Score to preview the first week of the high school football season.

The season starts with the annual Taco Shack Bowl, which will be broadcast on KBVO, kicking off our 10th season of broadcasting high school football.

Cantu breaks down the rivalry between McCallum and Anderson and also tries to make sense of AISD’s struggles with getting students to play football.

He also looks at arguably the best game on paper to start the year, with Cedar Park taking on Vandegrift, along with other highlights from from the season opening weekend.