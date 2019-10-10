Rick Cantu previews Battle of the Lakes, Week 7 of HSFB

AUSTIN (KXAN) — All eyes across the state will be focused on Central Texas this week as the Battle of the Lakes takes center stage with Westlake visiting Lake Travis for a District 25-6A showdown.

Both teams are undefeated in district play, but only the Chaps are perfect for the season — the Cavs lost their season opener to Arlington Martin.

While those teams dominate the conversation in that district, Hays is also undefeated in 25-6A. Hays takes on Austin high on Friday, looking to stay in the conversation for a district title.

Stony Point and Vista Ridge headline the week in 13-6A this week. The Tigers are undefeated this year at 5-0 and 3-0 in district play. The Rangers (5-1, 3-1) only have one blemish on their record.

There’s a bit of a log jam in 13-5A D2, where there are four teams tied with 1-1 records. Two of those teams will meet when Cedar Creek takes on defending district champion Glenn. Another one of those teams, Elgin, will try to hand Weiss its first district loss. The Wolves are tied with Brenham for the district lead at 2-0.

KBVO Live Stream Schedule

High School Football

Thursday 10/3
Del Valle Cardinals vs Austin High Maroons @ 7:30 p.m.

Thursday 10/10
Cedar Ridge Raiders vs Hendrickson Hawks @ 7:00 p.m.

Thursday 10/17
Dripping Springs Tigers vs Juan Navarro Vikings @ 7:30 p.m.

Thursday 10/24
Stony Point Tigers vs McNeil Mavericks @ 7:00 p.m.

Thursday 10/31
Round Rock Dragons vs Hendrickson Hawks @ 7:00 p.m.

Thursday 11/7
Vista Ridge Rangers vs Round Rock Dragons @ 7:00 p.m.

Westlake Football - All games at 7 p.m.

Saturday 10/12 vs Lake Travis

Saturday 10/19 vs Del Valle

Saturday 10/26 vs Hays

Saturday 11/2 vs Anderson

Saturday 11/9 vs Bowie

