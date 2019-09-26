Rick Cantu looks ahead to Week 5 of HSFB

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Austin American-Statesman’s Rick Cantu joined Chris Tavarez on More than the Score to take a look at the Week 5 slate of high school football.

The headliner of the week comes from district 13-6A when Vandegrift takes on Vista Ridge in possible de facto district championship game.

Both teams are undefeated on the year and 2-0 in district play. The Rangers are on track for their first winning season since 2015, while the Vipers are regulars in the playoffs.

The week gets started with KBVO’s Big Game of the Week with Hutto taking on Connally in a district 11-5A D1 opener. The Hippos have picked up where they left off last season with a 4-0 start and great play from quarterback Grayson Doggett, replacing Chase Griffin, who now plays at UCLA. Connally is looking for its first win of the season.

Bowie and Hays highlight the 25-6A schedule. Hays is off to an undefeated start to the year. The Bulldogs are 2-2 and 1-1 in district play. They lost their senior quarterback, Trinidad Sanders, for the season with a knee injury suffered in a loss to Lake Travis, but they bounced back with a win over a talented Del Valle team last weekend.