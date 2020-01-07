Reports: Baylor’s Matt Rhule named head coach of Carolina Panthers

WACO, Texas (KXAN) — Baylor coach Matt Rhule is the new coach of the Carolina Panthers, according to Pete Thamel of Yahoo! Sports.
Rhule finished his third season with the Bears and led them to an 11-3 record, No. 7 ranking and an appearance in the Sugar Bowl this season. Georgia beat the Bears 26-14.
In his three seasons at Baylor, Rhule engineered a massive turnaround marred beneath the cloud of former coach Art Briles, who was fired before the 2016 season amidst a sexual assault scandal involving football players.
Jim Grobe filled in the 2016 season, coaching the team to a 6-6 record before Rhule’s tenure began.
Under Rhule, Baylor became the only team in a Power 5 conference to go from 11 losses to 11 wins in the span of two seasons. Prior to Baylor, Rhule coached at Temple for four seasons and led the Owls to a similar turnaround. Temple finished with back-to-back 10-win seasons and won the American Athletic Conference title in 2016.
This isn’t Rhule’s first time in the NFL. He was an assistant with the New York Giants in 2012.