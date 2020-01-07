Reports: Baylor’s Matt Rhule named head coach of Carolina Panthers

Baylor head coach Matt Rhule watches from the sidelines during a timeout in the first half of an NCAA college football game against Oklahoma for the Big 12 Conference championship, Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Jeffrey McWhorter)

WACO, Texas (KXAN) — Baylor coach Matt Rhule is the new coach of the Carolina Panthers, according to Pete Thamel of Yahoo! Sports.

Here's the @YahooSports story on Matt Rhule becoming the next coach of the Carolina Panthers. https://t.co/XVQh7eOGPZ https://t.co/wcGibFbliU — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) January 7, 2020

Rhule finished his third season with the Bears and led them to an 11-3 record, No. 7 ranking and an appearance in the Sugar Bowl this season. Georgia beat the Bears 26-14.

In his three seasons at Baylor, Rhule engineered a massive turnaround marred beneath the cloud of former coach Art Briles, who was fired before the 2016 season amidst a sexual assault scandal involving football players.

Jim Grobe filled in the 2016 season, coaching the team to a 6-6 record before Rhule’s tenure began.

Under Rhule, Baylor became the only team in a Power 5 conference to go from 11 losses to 11 wins in the span of two seasons. Prior to Baylor, Rhule coached at Temple for four seasons and led the Owls to a similar turnaround. Temple finished with back-to-back 10-win seasons and won the American Athletic Conference title in 2016.

This isn’t Rhule’s first time in the NFL. He was an assistant with the New York Giants in 2012.