REPORT: Dallas Cowboys’ Ezekiel Elliott tests positive for coronavirus

DALLAS, Texas (KETK) — One of the top names in the National Football League has reportedly tested positive for coronavirus.

According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, Ezekiel Elliott’s agent has confirmed the running back does have the virus.

According to Rapoport’s Twitter post, the Dallas Cowboys have not confirmed the news, due to privacy laws.

Elliott has not posted to social media to confirm the news either.

According to Rapoport and NFL’s Tom Pelissero, the Houston Texans also have players that have tested positive.

No word on how many players from each team have received positive tests.

This is a developing news story. Check back for updates.

