REPORT: Dallas Cowboys’ Ezekiel Elliott tests positive for coronavirus

DALLAS, Texas (KETK) — One of the top names in the National Football League has reportedly tested positive for coronavirus.

According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, Ezekiel Elliott’s agent has confirmed the running back does have the virus.

According to Rapoport’s Twitter post, the Dallas Cowboys have not confirmed the news, due to privacy laws.

From the #Cowboys: “Due to federal and local privacy laws, we are unable to provide information regarding the personal health of any of our employees.” https://t.co/856iWo3sxF — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) June 15, 2020

Elliott has not posted to social media to confirm the news either.

According to Rapoport and NFL’s Tom Pelissero, the Houston Texans also have players that have tested positive.

Several #Cowboys players & several #Texans players have tested positive for COVID-19 recently, sources tell me & @TomPelissero. None of the players are believed to have been in their team facilities. The teams followed proper health protocols. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) June 15, 2020

No word on how many players from each team have received positive tests.

This is a developing news story. Check back for updates.