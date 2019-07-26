Report: Cowboys RB Ezekiel Elliott not on plane to training camp

FRISCO, Tex. (Nexstar) — The Dallas Cowboys team flight took off for training camp in Oxnard, California Thursday— running back Ezekiel Elliott was not on the flight, according to ESPN.

The flight to California is optional, but the majority of the players and coaches were on that flight.

Elliott is not considered late for camp, yet. The flight was optional, but players have until Friday morning to report to the team hotel. Players that do not report on time are subject to fines by the team.

The Cowboys running back is still under contract with the team for the next two years. He’s set to make almost $4 million in the fourth year of his rookie contract. The Cowboys picked up the team option for a fifth year which will pay Elliott $9 million in 2020.

Elliott has ranked near the top of every NFL rushing category during his first three seasons, and is aiming to get paid like one of the league’s best backs.

Rams RB Todd Gurley, Cardinals RB David Johnson and Jets RB Leveon Bell all make more than $10 million a year.

Dallas’ first training camp practice is Saturday morning in Oxnard, CA.