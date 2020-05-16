Pro soccer resumes in Germany with games in second division

Skip to content
KXAN.com
Austin
66°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Report It
KXAN Live
Coronavirus
Primary Election
Local
Crime
Texas
Border Report
National News
Texas Politics
State of Texas
Washington, D.C. Bureau
Entertainment
Weird & Strange
Top Stories
Fire, explosion in Los Angeles injures 10 firefighters
Video
Top Stories
Video: Meteor caught on doorbell camera
Video
Penguins ‘stir crazy’ without zoo visitors take field trip to Missouri art museum
Video
Mom arrested after leaving children in car while inside nail salon that was supposed to be closed due to COVID-19
Hong Kong shop offers ‘tear gas’ flavor ice cream
Coronavirus
Donate to Help Feed Central Texas
Report a coronavirus-related news tip
Coronavirus Resources
Coronavirus Cases Tracker
Open restaurants offering takeout, delivery
Workforce Complaint Investigations
Nursing Home Investigations
Texas Universities and Schools Response to Coronavirus
Submit Your Work From Home Photos
Nominate a Hometown Hero
Weather
Forecast
Alerts
Allergy
Burn Bans
Lake Levels
Radar
Tropical
Rainfall Amounts
SatRad
Weather Blog
Weather Diary
Search Weather Diary
Sponsored WebCams
First Warning Weather University
Traffic
Low Water Crossings
Investigations
Meet the Investigates Team
Podcasts
Workforce Complaint Investigations
Nursing Home Investigations
Pipeline Exposure
Accused Priests
A History of Mass Violence
Bargaining the Badge
Mayberry Texas
Oil Empire
Sports
NFL Draft
Texas Longhorns
More Than the Score
High School Sports
2020 Olympics
Masters Report
Studio 512
Studio 512 Homepage
Be Our Guest
512 Experts
Food & Drink
Fashion & Beauty
Home & Garden
Arts & Entertainment
Kids & Pets
Open restaurants offering takeout, delivery
Add your business to those offering takeout, delivery
Nominate a Hometown Hero
Submit Your Work From Home Photos
Springtime Pet Photos Contest
Simple Health
About KXAN Simple Health
About Us
Texas’ Remarkable Women for 2020
Meet The Team
Newsletters
Contact Us
Work for Us
KXAN Internships
KXAN Connects: Marketing Agency
TV Schedule
KBVO
The CW Austin
Contests
Spirit of Caring
Search
Search
Search
COVID-19 Case Tracker
|
County Case Curves
|
Latest News
|
Essential Businesses
|
Stay-at-home Resources
|
Restaurants Map
|
Workforce Complaints
|
Nursing Homes
|
School Response
|
Feed Central Texas
|
Report a News Tip
Pro soccer resumes in Germany with games in second division
Sports
Posted:
May 16, 2020 / 06:06 AM CDT
/
Updated:
May 16, 2020 / 06:06 AM CDT
Pro soccer resumes in Germany with games in second division
Top Stories
After soft opening, Austin bars prepare to open doors when given the go-ahead
Video
Texas launches online grocery pick-up and delivery program for SNAP recipients
Fire, explosion in Los Angeles injures 10 firefighters
Video
Blanco landowner concerned about stormwater runoff from Kinder Morgan pipeline construction
Video
Amber Alert issued for Texas 14-month-old believed to be in danger
Texas reports COVID-19 case spike in Amarillo with targeted testing strategy
Stony Point High School seniors celebrate graduation quarantine style
Video
Austin Public Health announces changes to online COVID-19 case tracker dashboard
Ray Benson’s Birthday Bash goes virtual to support Austin musicians
Video
Firefighters battled huge blaze at condominium complex on South Padre Island
Video
More Top Stories
Latest Central Texas COVID-19 Cases
Flattening the Curve: What does the coronavirus curve look like in your Central Texas county?
Milam County has 23 COVID-19 cases
Lampasas County has 4 cases of COVID-19
Video
Comal County has 45 COVID-19 cases, 6 deaths
Blanco County has 6 COVID-19 cases, 2 recovered
Video
Caldwell County confirms 22 cases of COVID-19 in area, 8 recovered
Video
Lee County confirms 6 cases of COVID-19 in area
Video
Gillespie County reporting 5 cases of coronavirus
Video
Llano County has 3 COVID-19 cases; all considered recovered
Video
Fayette County has second COVID-19 death; 27 total cases
Video
Burnet County has 29 COVID-19 cases
Video
Bastrop County has 128 total cases of coronavirus; 2 deaths
Video
Travis County has 77 deaths, 2,425 total COVID-19 cases
Video
Williamson County has 19 deaths, 463 total COVID-19 cases
Video
Hays County has 221 total coronavirus cases, 3 COVID-19-related deaths
Video
More Coronavirus Cases in Central Texas
Trending Stories
Pattern change brings mid-May dry spell
Video
Austin at stage 3 of newly-released COVID-19 risk chart, Austin Public Health says
Video
Thunderbirds flew over Austin Wednesday
Video
After soft opening, Austin bars prepare to open doors when given the go-ahead
Video
Williamson County places 25 medics on leave after positive COVID-19 tests
Don't Miss
Austin at stage 3 of newly-released COVID-19 risk chart, Austin Public Health says
Video
FBI: 3 suspects named in jewelry store robbery, 1 wrote apology letter to injured security guard
Video
What all will reopen in Texas on May 18?
Tesla considering building next factory in Austin
Video
Family sues Austin nursing home in worker’s death
Video
Thunderbirds flew over Austin Wednesday
Video