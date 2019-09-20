Premier League Fan Fest headed to Austin this fall

Sports

by: Kayla Peterman

Posted: / Updated:

(Courtesy of Scholz Garten)

AUSTIN (KXAN/NBC Sports) — NBC Sports and the Premier League will host the first Premier League Mornings Live Fan Fest event of the season right here in Austin on Oct. 26 to 27, according to NBC Sports.

Scholz Garten downtown will host the event, complete with a street closure, courtyard space, and indoor bar.

Fans can expect to watch all of the Premier League action with the studio show taking place directly in front of them.

Special appearances will occur throughout the day, as well as free merchandise and giveaways, food, drinks, and more.

“After a successful season of Premier League Mornings Live, we are delighted to be visiting Austin, Texas, for the first event of 2019-20,” Premier League Interim Chief Executive, Richard Masters, said on choosing Austin to host. “Those attending in Austin can expect some great activations and I am sure there will be plenty of entertaining football for them to enjoy as we have some exciting fixtures taking place over the weekend.”

