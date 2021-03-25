Pitcher Gio Gonzalez retires after 13 major league seasons

FILE – Chicago White Sox starter Gio Gonzalez delivers a pitch during the first inning of a baseball game against the Detroit Tigers in Chicago, in this Monday, Aug. 17, 2020, file photo. Veteran left-hander Gio Gonzalez agreed to terms on a minor league contract with the Miami Marlins and will take part in their major league camp.(AP Photo/Paul Beaty, File)

JUPITER, Fla. (AP) — Pitcher Gio Gonzalez says he has retired after 13 major league seasons.

The 35-year-old left-hander signed a minor league contract with the Miami Marlins and made one exhibition appearance, allowing seven runs and eight hits last Saturday while getting just one out against Washington, his former team.

“I gave it one last fight, unfortunately my body wasn’t keeping up with my mind,” Gonzalez wrote on Instagram. “My heart and my mind are finally at peace with my decision.”

González, a South Florida native, pitched in 12 games last year for Chicago White Sox with four starts and had an ERA of 4.83. He has a career record of 131-101 with a 3.70 ERA in 13 seasons for four teams.

He was a two-time All-Star, with Oakland in 2011 and Washington in 2012. He also played for Milwaukee.

Gonzalez would have received a $1 million salary in the major leagues if he had been added to the 40-man roster.

