PGA
Rose opens with 65 to tie Pebble record at US Open
Spieth struggles as DeChambeau, Koepka take lead at the Masters
Tiger Woods, Rory McIlroy headline round of 16 matches
Europe finishes off Americans to win back Ryder Cup
Tiger ends five year drought
More PGA Headlines
Bradley wins BMW, Spieth misses Tour Championship
WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play stays in March on new PGA schedule
Logjam at the top of the Players Championship leaderboard
Ed Clements talks Masters on More than the Score
Bubba Watson wins Match Play for 2nd World Golf Championship
Match play is down to four golfers at Austin Country Club
Big names fall on first day of WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play
Don't Miss
Schlitterbahn sells New Braunfels and Galveston properties
Tobacco purchasing age will be 21 beginning in September
CLAIMED! Austin resident is winner of $5 million Mega Millions prize drawn in May
Missing Texas hiker calls rescue in Arkansas a miracle