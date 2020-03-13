PGA Tour stop in Austin cancelled

AUSTIN (KXAN) — After days of insisting that its events would continue in the midst of the Coronavirus outbreak, the PGA Tour finally joined the ranks of the rest of American sports and put its season on hold, including the Dell Technologies Match Play, which was scheduled to come to Austin later this month.

“It is with regret that we are announcing the cancellation of THE PLAYERS Championship,” the PGA said in a statement.

“We have also decided to cancel all PGA TOUR events – across all of our Tours – in the coming weeks, through the Valero Texas Open.”

The tour initially announced today that this weekend’s event, THE PLAYERS Championship, would continue with fans in attendance for Thursday’s round and then without any galleries for the rest of the weekend.

That was the plan for its next three events, the Valspar championship, WGC Match Play and the Texas Open in San Antonio the first weekend in April. But just 10 hours later, the PGA changed course and cancelled all of those events and the final three rounds of THE PLAYERS.

“We have pledged from the start to be responsible, thoughtful and transparent with our decision process,” the statement continued. “We did everything possible to create a safe environment for our players in order to continue the event throughout the weekend, and we were endeavoring to give our fans a much-needed respite from the current climate. But at this point – and as the situation continues to rapidly change – the right thing to do for our players and our fans is to pause.”

This would have been the fifth year for the PGA Tour to make a stop in Austin. But as a World Golf Championship, it has one of the most international fields in the sport, drawing players from all of the PGA’s different tours around the world, including in Europe, Asia and Latin America.

The PGA is also canceling its lower-tiered tours, as well, like the Korn Ferry Tour, which is the golf equivalent of the minor leagues.

PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan will hold a press conference Friday morning to further discuss the situation.