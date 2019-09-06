Pflugerville earns first win of season, 27-20, over Leander

Leander-Pfluverville

Leander-Pfluverville (KBVO)

PFLUGERVILLE (KXAN) — Pflugerville bounced back from a season-opening loss with a 27-20 win over Leander to register its first win of the season.

Panthers quarterback Jaylon Reeves accounted for four touchdowns, three rushing and one passing, to get Pflugerville to 1-1 on the year.

After going into halftime down, 13-7, Reeves hit Devin Manor on a screen pass. Manor broke one tackle, caught the edge and sprinted down the sideline for a 29-yard, go-ahead touchdown. The Panthers never trailed after that.

Pflugerville travels to Elgin on Friday next week. The Lions will look for their first win of the season Friday at Stony Point.

KBVO Live Stream Schedule

High School Football

Thursday 9/5
Leander Lions vs Pflugerville Panthers @ 7:00 p.m.

Thursday 9/12
Rouse Raiders vs Weiss Wolves @ 7:00 p.m.

Thursday 9/19
LBJ Jaguars vs McCallum Knights at House @ 7:30 p.m.

Thursday 9/26
Hutto Hippos vs Connally Cougars @ 7:00 p.m.

Thursday 10/3
Del Valle Cardinals vs Austin High Maroons @ 7:30 p.m.

Thursday 10/10
Cedar Ridge Raiders vs Hendrickson Hawks @ 7:00 p.m.

Thursday 10/17
Dripping Springs Tigers vs Juan Navarro Vikings @ 7:30 p.m.

Thursday 10/24
Stony Point Tigers vs McNeil Mavericks @ 7:00 p.m.

Thursday 10/31
Round Rock Dragons vs Hendrickson Hawks @ 7:00 p.m.

Thursday 11/7
Vista Ridge Rangers vs Round Rock Dragons @ 7:00 p.m.

Westlake Football - All games at 7 p.m.

Saturday 8/31 vs Belton

Saturday 9/7 vs Cy-Ranch

Saturday 9/14 vs Akins

Saturday 9/21 vs Austin High

Saturday 9/28 vs Lehman

Saturday 10/12 vs Lake Travis

Saturday 10/19 vs Del Valle

Saturday 10/26 vs Hays

Saturday 11/2 vs Anderson

Saturday 11/9 vs Bowie

