Pflugerville earns first win of season, 27-20, over Leander

PFLUGERVILLE (KXAN) — Pflugerville bounced back from a season-opening loss with a 27-20 win over Leander to register its first win of the season.

Panthers quarterback Jaylon Reeves accounted for four touchdowns, three rushing and one passing, to get Pflugerville to 1-1 on the year.

After going into halftime down, 13-7, Reeves hit Devin Manor on a screen pass. Manor broke one tackle, caught the edge and sprinted down the sideline for a 29-yard, go-ahead touchdown. The Panthers never trailed after that.

Pflugerville travels to Elgin on Friday next week. The Lions will look for their first win of the season Friday at Stony Point.