Devers double in 7th breaks up Wojciechowski no-hit bid

Sports
Posted: / Updated:

Baltimore Orioles starting pitcher Asher Wojciechowski delivers to a Boston Red Sox batter during the first inning of a baseball game, Sunday, July 21, 2019, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

BALTIMORE (AP) — Boston’s Rafael Devers led off the seventh inning with a double to end a no-hit bid by Baltimore Orioles right-hander Asher Wojciechowski.

Making his fourth start of the season, Wojciechowski was 0-3 with a 5.74 ERA going into Sunday’s game against the Red Sox at Camden Yards.

Facing the highest-scoring team in the majors, Wojciechowski allowed only two baserunners and had a career-high nine strikeouts through six innings.

Although Devers broke up the no-hitter with a liner off the right-field wall, Wojciechowski completed the inning without giving up a run.

The Orioles lead 4-0 against Andrew Cashner, who was traded to Boston from Baltimore just eight days earlier.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Stories

More Top Stories

Trending Stories

Don't Miss