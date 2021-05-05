Orioles’ John Means has no-hitter through 8 vs. Seattle

Baltimore Orioles starting pitcher John Means throws against the Seattle Mariners during the third inning of a baseball game, Wednesday, May 5, 2021, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)

SEATTLE (AP) — Baltimore Orioles left-hander John Means has not allowed a hit to the Seattle Mariners through eight innings on Wednesday.

Means has faced the minimum and allowed just one runner. Sam Haggerty struck out swinging in the third inning, but reached first when the pitch in the dirt bounced away from catcher Pedro Severino. Haggerty wasn’t on base long, getting thrown out attempting to steal second.

Means has struck out 11, throwing at up to 94.6 mph. He induced weak contact when the Mariners have put the ball in play.

Center fielder Cedric Mullins made a sliding catch on J.P. Crawford short fly ball to end the sixth inning, the closest Seattle has come to a hit. Kyle Lewis flied out to the warning track in left field leading off the eighth inning.

Means has thrown 71 of 101 pitches for strikes.

He started 23 of 24 batters with strikes. The only exception was Crawford in the sixth inning.

Baltimore leads 6-0.

