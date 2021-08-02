Texas volunteer assistant wins first gold medal for US Track and Field

Valarie Allman, of the United States, celebrates after winning the gold medal in the women’s discus throw final at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Monday, Aug. 2, 2021, in Tokyo. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The first gold medal for the United States track and field team goes to Valarie Allman. Allman won the first discus medal by an American born woman since 2008.

Allman won the gold medal with a throw of 226 feet, 3 inches, to defeat Germany’s Kristin Pudenz, who took the silver medal. The bronze medal went to Yaime Perez of Cuba.

Allman is currently a volunteer assistant at The University of Texas, she has been working with the Longhorns track and field program since the 2018-19 season.

She competed for Stanford University in her college years and earned the distinction of All-American seven times during her time in Palo Alto. She broke the school record in the discus.

Allman threw an American record 230 feet, 2 inches in 2020.