The Olympics headlines you might’ve missed during Day 2 of competitions

ZHANGJIAKOU, China (KXAN) — The second full day of competition for the Winter Olympics saw plenty of action in the Zhangjiakou mountain zone of China.

Julia Marino earned the first medal for Team USA, winning silver in women’s slopestyle snowboarding on Sunday. Sunday was also a good day for the men’s slopestyle snowboarding crew, with two Americans qualifying for the finals — including 2018 Pyeongchang medalist Red Gerard.

KXAN’s Jala Washington reports from the mountainous region of Zhangjiakou, China during the second full day of competitions. (KXAN Photo/Jala Washington)

Meanwhile, men’s downhill was canceled again due to high winds in the region, and Russia has taken the lead in figure skating after today’s women’s short program and men’s freestyle. Women’s hockey is hoping up off its own momentum, currently 2-0 as they take on Switzerland.

Outside the realm of competition, fellow Nexstar reporters and I enjoyed a day working in and exploring Zhangjiakou and the sights and sounds (and food!) the city had to offer.